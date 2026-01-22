Zelenskyy to meet Trump in Davos as Russia talks stall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy headed to Davos for talks with US President Donald Trump over stalled negotiations with Russia, which has maintained a brutal offensive leaving hundreds of thousands without power and heating.

Zelenskyy initially said he would stay home because of the fallout from Moscow’s assault on Ukrainian energy infrastructure — the country’s parliament and half the capital lack heating, with temperatures plummeting to -10°C (14°F) — and as the conflict was overtaken by Washington’s Greenland threats. But Trump said he would meet his Ukrainian counterpart, while his own envoy, who is set to meet with Russia’s president today, hailed progress in the talks, saying they were “down to one issue” between Ukraine and Russia.