US reportedly seeking to overthrow Cuban regime

The US is reportedly aiming to overthrow Cuba’s regime this year, apparently emboldened by its ouster of Venezuela’s leader.

Washington believes Havana’s Communist government, which has ruled for seven decades, has never been weaker, with the economy — which relied heavily on Venezuelan oil donations — on the verge of collapse, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Compounding Cuba’s challenges is the fact that some of its allies, including China, Mexico, and Russia, are facing economic problems of their own. Though many have long predicted the regime’s fall, this “chapter of history… may be coming to a close before our very eyes,” the editor-in-chief of Americas Quarterly wrote.