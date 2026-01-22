Trump touts ‘framework of a deal’ on Greenland

US President Donald Trump touted “the framework of a deal” over Greenland, but details remained scarce, leaving European leaders voicing relief but unsure of next steps.

Trump had previously threatened tariffs and potential military action; EU leaders are set to discuss the plan today. The agreement’s outlines remain unclear, but potentially involve rights to Greenland’s minerals and increased NATO presence.

Reaching a final deal will be “hard work,” one Atlantic Council analyst said, but Europe may have more leverage than widely assumed: While the continent needs US military might, the US needs European territory for its bases, World Politics Review noted.