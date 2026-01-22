Trump launches Gaza ‘Board of Peace’ at Davos

US President Donald Trump launched his Gaza “Board of Peace” before a crowd of fewer than 20 leaders, as European nations conspicuously kept their distance.

Trump claimed the board, initially created to mediate in Gaza, would work “alongside the UN,” addressing concerns it might bypass existing international bodies. Among the attendees were Argentine President Javier Milei and Hungary’s Viktor Orbán, one of two EU leaders to show up.

During the ceremony, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner gave a PowerPoint presentation pitching Gaza’s redevelopment with coastal resorts and energy infrastructure, while Trump said that once the board was completely formed, “we can do pretty much whatever we want in conjunction with the UN.”