Trump administration lays out its ‘New Gaza’ vision

US officials on Thursday laid out an ambitious vision for a “New Gaza,” replete with skyscrapers and luxury homes.

The plan envisages $25 billion in investment to rebuild the devastated enclave within three years, Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner told business leaders at Davos.

But the splashy reconstruction ideas “exist mostly on paper,” The New York Times wrote.

Israel and Hamas first need to advance a fragile US-brokered ceasefire: Central to that task is the demilitarization of Hamas, whose members have been promised amnesty for disarming.

Kushner said his “master plan” was aimed at “catastrophic success,” but Hamas hasn’t agreed to give up its weapons, and Trump’s Board of Peace to oversee Gaza’s reconstruction lacks Palestinian representation.