Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Trump administration lays out its ‘New Gaza’ vision

Jan 22, 2026, 5:37pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A slide titled “New Gaza” is seen on a screen during an event announcing the charter for U.S. President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace initiative, aimed at resolving global conflicts, alongside the 56th annual World Economic Forum
Denis Balibouse/Reuters

US officials on Thursday laid out an ambitious vision for a “New Gaza,” replete with skyscrapers and luxury homes.

The plan envisages $25 billion in investment to rebuild the devastated enclave within three years, Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner told business leaders at Davos.

But the splashy reconstruction ideas “exist mostly on paper,” The New York Times wrote.

Israel and Hamas first need to advance a fragile US-brokered ceasefire: Central to that task is the demilitarization of Hamas, whose members have been promised amnesty for disarming.

Kushner said his “master plan” was aimed at “catastrophic success,” but Hamas hasn’t agreed to give up its weapons, and Trump’s Board of Peace to oversee Gaza’s reconstruction lacks Palestinian representation.

J.D. Capelouto
AD