Exclusive / The four Senate seats Republicans are eyeing for 2026

Senate Democrats are contesting four GOP-held seats that give them a potential path to the majority. They also need to hang onto all the seats they currently hold.

By landing former broadcaster Michele Tafoya in Minnesota, Republicans have their target list: Minnesota, Georgia, Michigan, and New Hampshire.

The Senate GOP’s campaign arm argues in a new memo that the Minnesota fraud scandal makes it a “strong opportunity for Republicans to expand” their margin of control. Minnesota remains a reach for Republicans, though there are tough Democratic primaries there and in Michigan.

“They’re all going to stay Democratic,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told us of the Democratic seats. He said rising costs and unrest in the auto industry would hurt Republicans in Michigan and that Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff is going to “win by more than people think.”