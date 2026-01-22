Solar and wind overtake fossil fuels in the EU

Wind and solar power overtook fossil fuels last year as a source of electricity in the EU for the first time, a new report found.

The milestone was hit largely thanks to a rise in solar power, which generated a record 13% of electricity in the EU, according to Ember. Together, wind and solar hit 30% of EU electricity generation, edging out fossil fuels at 29%. The shift is especially important with the bloc’s alternative to Russian LNG — Washington — becoming increasingly unreliable and willing to weaponize economic tools. The US Commerce Secretary threw shade at the bloc’s renewable push during Davos, warning that China uses net zero goals to make allies “subservient” by controlling battery and critical mineral supply chains.

Still, renewables now provide nearly half of EU power, with wind and solar outpacing all fossil sources in more than half of member countries. “The stakes of transitioning to clean energy are clearer than ever,” the Ember report’s author said.