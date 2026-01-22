Oscars look beyond Hollywood

International films were represented in all four Oscars acting categories for the first time, reflecting an Academy Awards that is increasingly looking beyond Hollywood.

Titles financed and produced outside the US, which predominantly featured non-English languages, were “not only present but dominant,” Deadline wrote: Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgård grabbed a Best Supporting Actor nomination for Norwegian film Sentimental Value, Wagner Moura became the first Brazilian Best Actor nominee, and KPop Demon Hunters — the animated juggernaut that was American-made but centered on Korean culture — scooped two nominations.

Thanks to streaming platforms, foreign-language content is now “mainstream viewing,” Monocle wrote, while institutions, not viewers, “continue to draw borders that the screen itself has already dissolved.”