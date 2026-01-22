Events Email Briefings
European leaders contemplate future of US ties

Jan 22, 2026, 5:56pm EST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Harun Ozalp/Anadolu via Getty Images

Europe’s leaders huddled Thursday to recalibrate the future of their relationship with the US after a week of diplomatic tumult.

The emergency summit was convened before US President Donald Trump dropped his tariff threat against eight European countries over Greenland, but “the damage has been done” to the transatlantic relationship, Bloomberg’s Brussels bureau chief wrote.

Politico summed up the lasting feeling as “dread and skepticism,” despite Trump’s climbdown of his Greenland ambitions and reports that his deal with NATO would respect Denmark’s sovereignty.

Europe’s uncertain approach to Trump prompted a scathing rebuke from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Davos, who said Thursday that far from becoming a global power, “Europe looks lost.”

J.D. Capelouto
