Exclusive / Conservative group drops millions on ads for Collins in Maine

Football fans watching the Patriots this weekend — or next month’s Super Bowl — in Maine will see positive reels of Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.

One Nation is launching a massive $5.5 million ad buy lauding Collins, which starts Thursday and will run into the spring, according to details first shared with Semafor.

The first ad focuses on how Collins secured money for Maine’s water infrastructure, a nod to her chairmanship of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The investment will eventually eclipse eight figures and Alex Latcham, the group’s executive director, said it “will continue to educate Maine about Senator Collins’ unmatched record.” It’s in addition to a $42 million investment supporting Collins from Senate Leadership Fund, a sister group to One Nation.

Collins, who has recently drawn Trump’s ire, will face the winner of the Democratic primary between Gov. Janet Mills and Graham Platner.