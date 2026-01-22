Brazil celebrates 30 years of its most famous extraterrestrial sighting

The mystery surrounding Brazil’s most famous extraterrestrial sighting continues to captivate, with a new documentary and ufology conference on its 30th anniversary.

About 250 miles northwest of Rio de Janeiro, the coffee-producing powerhouse of Varginha functions somewhat like a Brazilian version of the US’ Roswell, New Mexico.

Numerous local landmarks pay homage to the putative outer-space visitor, whose appearance three decades ago is being honored in Varginha this weekend.

The legend has endured in large part due to allegations of a military cover-up, though for its part, Brazil’s Superior Military Court notes that “the complete official investigation into the Varginha ET incident is fully digitized and available to any internet user,” El País reported.