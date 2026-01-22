Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Blue Origin to launch satellite network to rival Starlink

Jan 22, 2026, 7:16am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket is on the launch pad carrying Amazon’s Project Kuiper internet network satellites.
Joe Skipper/File Photo/Reuters

Jeff Bezos’ rocket company Blue Origin announced a satellite broadband network to rival SpaceX’s Starlink.

TeraWave’s constellation will still be far smaller than Starlink’s — the Elon Musk-backed company already has 9,400 in orbit, and plans thousands more. But it is a sign that SpaceX’s near-total dominance of the private space sector is facing genuine challenges.

Blue Origin also successfully landed a rocket booster, making it the only non-SpaceX actor capable of reusable space flight. Another rival is Bezos’ very own Amazon: Its Leo broadband venture has 180 satellites already and 3,000 more planned.

China is also looking to develop its own service, with two state-backed companies leading Beijing’s efforts, although they remain years behind.

A chart showing internet access by region.
Tom Chivers
AD