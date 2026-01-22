Blue Origin to launch satellite network to rival Starlink

Jeff Bezos’ rocket company Blue Origin announced a satellite broadband network to rival SpaceX’s Starlink.

TeraWave’s constellation will still be far smaller than Starlink’s — the Elon Musk-backed company already has 9,400 in orbit, and plans thousands more. But it is a sign that SpaceX’s near-total dominance of the private space sector is facing genuine challenges.

Blue Origin also successfully landed a rocket booster, making it the only non-SpaceX actor capable of reusable space flight. Another rival is Bezos’ very own Amazon: Its Leo broadband venture has 180 satellites already and 3,000 more planned.

China is also looking to develop its own service, with two state-backed companies leading Beijing’s efforts, although they remain years behind.