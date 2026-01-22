An entrepreneur’s 13 hours in Davos jail: ‘The food was phenomenal’

Sebastian Heyneman’s stint as a suspected terrorist started in the most Davos way possible: hunting for something to eat.

The 31-year-old entrepreneur and first-time World Economic Forum attendee was scouting for a salmon roll at a party hosted by Digital Life Design, a media and conference business, Tuesday night at the Grandhotel Belvédère. He set the prototype of the machine he hopes to sell— a verification device to fraud-proof money transfers — on a pillar. When he came back it was gone. Hotel security was waiting to tell him the police had some questions.

“I’m the idiot in this,” Heyneman, founder of startup Verdico, readily admits. “It’s a black cube with hot glue blobs and wires coming out the side.” He left it unattended in a small-town police state. What followed was 13 hours in the custody of the fatigue-clad but unfailingly polite Swiss police we’ve spent all week thanking in broken German.

Semafor reviewed his release ticket from the police, which said that Heyneman was “noticed within WEF 2026 security zone with a tech device that seemed suspicious and its use for illegal purposes could not be excluded.”

We reached out to local police and did not receive a response Thursday evening.

Here’s his story, which he told me over the phone on Thursday, lightly edited for clarity.