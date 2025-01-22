First Trump immigration orders spark unanswered questions, legal fights

US President Donald Trump has used his first days in office to double down on his promise to make immigration a focus of his presidency. On day one, Trump signed executive orders to mobilize the US military at the southern border, classify drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, expedite deportations, shut down refugee applications, and revoke birthright citizenship.

Much of the fine print remains unclear, but legal challenges are already in motion — although many will take months, if not years, to resolve.

AD

Meanwhile, state and foreign governments are scrambling to respond to the measures, even as some advocates believe their early efforts will fall short.