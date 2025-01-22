Trump pushes blanket 10% tariff on goods from China

US President Donald Trump said he favored imposing a blanket 10% tariff on goods imported from China, indicating that early hopes of a rapprochement may be misplaced.

Beijing criticized Trump’s proposal, with a top official arguing against protectionism — which China itself practices by restricting access to Western firms such as banks and tech firms.

Still, some analysts were upbeat: Trump’s proposed tariffs were lower than those he suggested against US allies, and his rhetoric has been less harsh than it was during his first term.

AD

“You can sense there is cautious optimism,” a Shanghai-based academic told the Financial Times, while a prominent US political scientist said “we’ll be surprised on the upside” in terms of an improvement in ties.