TikTok users allege censorship, altered algorithms after Trump saved platform

After a 12-hour hiatus, TikTok is back online for its US users, but there’s a perceived shift in what they are now seeing.
Shortly after creators regained access on Sunday, they began posting videos complaining that their recommendations algorithm felt different. They weren’t seeing the kinds of videos that would typically be suggested to them, they said, and some US users claimed their primary feed, search function, and comments were being censored. Posts calling attention to the matter have racked up millions of likes.
TikTok denied any difference on its part. “Our policies and algorithms did not change over the weekend,” a company spokesperson told Semafor. An in-app notification told users “some TikTok features may be temporarily unstable or unavailable” while the company works to restore service in the US.
Such technical snags may have caused the alleged censorship, but as it scrambles to keep the app in the US permanently operating, TikTok faces a new challenge — convincing users its service remains the same even as its CEO Shou Chew cozies up to Trump, including attending his inauguration. Other tech chiefs have made moves that align with the president’s views, like Mark Zuckerberg abolishing internal DEI efforts at Meta, eliminating his platforms’ fact-checking system, and welcoming political speech back online.
TikTok touted Trump’s influence as well. Over the weekend, the then-president elect was mentioned in two pop-up notifications received by US TikTokers. In a message explaining why the app went dark Saturday night, TikTok told users, “We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us.” When the platform returned online the following day, American users were pointed to its savior: “As a result of President Trump’s efforts, TikTok is back in the U.S.!”
Rachyl’s view
It’s smart for the company to laud Trump, but TikTokers don’t like interference in their social media. And the perception of it could erode some of the trust the platform has built with users at a time when it needs their advocacy.