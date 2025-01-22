TikTok users allege censorship, altered algorithms after Trump saved platform

After a 12-hour hiatus, TikTok is back online for its US users, but there’s a perceived shift in what they are now seeing.

Shortly after creators regained access on Sunday, they began posting videos complaining that their recommendations algorithm felt different. They weren’t seeing the kinds of videos that would typically be suggested to them, they said, and some US users claimed their primary feed, search function, and comments were being censored. Posts calling attention to the matter have racked up millions of likes.

TikTok denied any difference on its part. “Our policies and algorithms did not change over the weekend,” a company spokesperson told Semafor. An in-app notification told users “some TikTok features may be temporarily unstable or unavailable” while the company works to restore service in the US.