Solar overtakes coal for the first time in EU

Solar power has overtaken coal in the European Union for the first time, according to research released Thursday.

The surge in solar — now the EU’s fastest growing power source, responsible for 11% of its supply — came as capacity additions hit a record last year. Combined with a regional recovery of hydropower, renewables now account for nearly half (47%) of the EU’s total electricity generation, another record high, a report by the power-focused think tank Ember found.

The benefits associated with the ongoing decline of coal and gas go beyond emissions reductions, the report noted, saving the bloc €59 billion ($61.4 billion) in fossil fuel imports since 2019.

Wind, however, has endured a “challenging few years” amid high inflation and supply chain shocks, Ember warned: Capacity additions aren’t keeping pace with the acceleration of solar, partly due to high upfront costs and long project lead times.