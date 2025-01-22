Republicans grow more satisfied with democracy

Slightly more US adults reported being satisfied with the nation’s democracy last year, driven by an increase in satisfaction among Republicans likely reacting to Trump’s electoral victory, according to new Gallup polling.

The 34% of Americans who said in December they were satisfied with the way US democracy was working is a far cry from the record 61% in 1984, but up from 17% a year earlier. Thirty-five percent of Democrats reported being satisfied, on par with the previous year.

Currently, both parties as well as independents express similar amounts of satisfaction in democracy, which is unusual — typically, backers of the current president’s party report being more satisfied.