Patrick Kennedy says he’s spoken to RFK and hopes to work together

Former Rep. Patrick Kennedy said he believes his cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would be open to a bipartisan alliance to overhaul the US government’s approach to mental health and addiction.

Kennedy, a longtime campaigner who has spoken about his struggles with bipolar disorder and drug addiction, told Semafor in an interview in Davos that since Donald Trump’s victory, he has discussed with his cousin the prospect of working together.

“That was then. This is now. We lost. So I can’t go away for four years, and this movement can’t go away for four years,” he said. Instead, Kennedy said he hoped to build alliances within the Trump administration — “including with my cousin Bobby” — that built on its pledge to “make America healthy again.”

“It’s impossible to treat all the chronic illnesses the administration wants to attack with MAHA if you’re not including behavioral health as part of the medical record, and yet that’s not subsidized by the federal government,” he said. Rethinking mental health and addiction policy could also help Elon Musk’s new Department of Government Efficiency cut federal healthcare spending, he added.