Mark Kelly explains his bipartisan immigration play

Arizona’s senior Democratic senator is adding a new wrinkle to Republications’ lengthy deliberations over how to send President Donald Trump a border security package.

Mark Kelly is seeking to open up bipartisan talks on beefing up the border — an option that could further complicate Republicans’ talks on approving new border money without Democratic votes. It’s a long-shot play from Kelly, but Republicans aren’t ruling it out.

“They are interested, because they know that there are things that they can do here by working with us that they can’t do otherwise,” Kelly told Semafor on Wednesday, referring to congressional rules that strictly limit policy changes in any border bill that passes without Democratic votes.

Kelly and 12 of his colleagues in the Democratic caucus sent Senate Majority Leader John Thune a letter on Wednesday urging him to work with them. Kelly insisted it’s not a strategy to slow down Republicans’ party-line agenda, which is already sparking disagreement between the House and Senate: “We don’t want to drag it out.”

Even so, it was just four years ago that Republicans threw their own wrench in Democratic plans to pass an infrastructure bill without GOP votes. It ended up working: The Senate passed a bipartisan infrastructure law that underpinned a surprising era of cross-aisle cooperation.

So as Republicans haggle over whether to bundle their tax cut legislation with border security money, they may decide there’s little downside to testing the waters with Democrats on border legislation.

“I’m very obviously interested in doing as many of these consequential, big issues in a bipartisan way as we possibly can,” Thune said on Wednesday morning in response to Kelly’s letter.

He added that time is short, citing “an immediate imperative to secure the border. And however we can get that done, if it’s with Democrats or without them, we intend to do it.”