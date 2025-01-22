F1 team appoints first woman chief engineer

A US Formula 1 team appointed the first female race engineer in the sport’s history.

Haas’ appointment of Laura Muller — who will work with race-winning driver Esteban Ocon — follows that of Carine Cridelich as the team’s head of strategy.

Although Formula 1 has in the past vied to integrate women into the sport, progress has stalled, with the last female driver taking part in a Grand Prix more than 30 years ago. In all, five women have started a race in the competition’s 75 years.

Haas hopes Muller’s appointment will turn around its poor record on the track. “It’s not like I chose Laura because she’s female. We just don’t care,” team principal Ayao Komatsu told the BBC. “What matters is work.”