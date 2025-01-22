Critics begin mounting opposition to Trump’s agenda

Critics of US President Donald Trump fired their opening shots at his agenda.

Attorneys general from 22 states — all Democrat-led — filed a lawsuit to block Trump’s executive order ending the US practice of birthright citizenship, while a union representing federal government employees sued him over another executive order making it easier to fire career civil servants.

Trump is making his own legal moves: His administration reassigned several senior Justice Department officials as part of efforts to “reshape the agency,” The Washington Post reported.

Separately, the bishop presiding over an interfaith prayer service urged Trump, who was in the first row, to “have mercy” on immigrants and LGBTQ+ people; the president responded by calling her “nasty” and demanding an apology.