Cameroon kicks off world’s first malaria vaccine rollout

Cameroon began the world’s first routine vaccine program against malaria on Monday, a milestone in the decades-long global fight against the mosquito-borne disease, which in Africa kills nearly half a million children under the age of five each year.

The four-dose RTS,S vaccine, which the World Health Organization approved in 2021, is only about 30% effective, but studies showed it cut deaths among young children by 13% and could save tens of thousands of lives when deployed broadly, Science reported.

About 6.6 million children in Cameroon, Ghana, and Kenya are slated to receive the Mosquirix jab – which is made by the British drugmaker GSK – this year and next.

While Mosquirix’s developer said it can only make 15 million doses per year, initially causing concern over whether everyone who needs the shot would be able to get it, the WHO approved a second malaria vaccine in October. Research suggests that shot could be more effective than Mosquirix — and much cheaper to produce.