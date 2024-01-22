Dexter Scott King, MLK’s youngest son, dies of cancer

Dexter Scott King, the youngest son and third child of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, has died. He was 62.

King passed away peacefully at his home in California on Monday after a “valiant battle with prostate cancer,” according to the King Center.

King was the third of his family’s four children and is survived by his younger sister, Rev. Bernice A. King, older brother Martin Luther King III, and wife Leah Weber King.

“He gave it everything and battled this terrible disease until the end,” his wife said in a statement. “As with all the challenges in his life, he faced this hurdle with bravery and might.”

“The sudden shock is devastating. It is hard to have the right words at a moment like this,” Martin Luther King III said in a statement.