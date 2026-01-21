Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

US Supreme Court skeptical over Trump’s attempt to fire Fed’s Lisa Cook

Jan 21, 2026, 5:45pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Lisa Cook
Nathan Howard/Reuters

The US Supreme Court appeared poised to let Federal Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook keep her job, following attempts by the White House to oust her.

In a case with major implications for US monetary policy and the economy, the justices appeared skeptical of President Donald Trump’s attempts to assert control over the central bank in his quest for lower interest rates.

The arguments came in the wake of the Trump’s administration’s criminal probe of Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

That investigation is separate from Cook’s case, but offers “a second potential data point” to bolster her argument that there is a “pattern of pretextual coercion,” The Wall Street Journal wrote.

J.D. Capelouto
AD