The US seized a seventh Venezuela-linked oil tanker, further consolidating its control over the Latin American nation’s crude industry.

Since ousting former President Nicolás Maduro, Washington has tightened its authority over Venezuela, selling its oil abroad — US President Donald Trump said Tuesday his country had taken 50 million barrels out of the country — and was instrumental in pushing Caracas to ease its foreign investment rules in order to lure international energy companies.

Both the Venezuelan regime and the opposition have become reliant on Trump’s directives: Caracas confirmed the first proceeds of a US crude sale helped prop up the bolívar, while Trump said yesterday he was considering giving opposition leader María Corina Machado a role in determining Venezuela’s future.