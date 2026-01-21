Events Email Briefings
US plans to reduce NATO participation

Jan 21, 2026, 6:46am EST
The head of NATO and US President Donald Trump.
The head of NATO and Donald Trump. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The US is reportedly planning to partly reduce its participation in NATO, exacerbating worry among alliance members already grappling with Washington’s threats towards Greenland.

The shifts will be gradual and have been planned for months, The Washington Post and Financial Times reported. However, their symbolic impact — coming amid a transatlantic crisis over US President Donald Trump’s call to annex Greenland, and disagreement over supporting Ukraine — is significant.

A senior Time journalist contrasted the Trump administration’s approach with that of George W. Bush in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks: “Unlike that stretch of norm testing, Washington is not leaning on the decades-old alliance of NATO but rather seems intent on destroying it from within.”

Prashant Rao
