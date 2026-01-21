Events Email Briefings
US looks to Australia, DR Congo for minerals amid China restrictions

Jan 21, 2026, 7:13am EST
Cobalt mine in DRC.
Jonny Hogg//File Photo/Reuters

The US is looking to Australia and Africa for minerals in an attempt to sidestep Chinese restrictions.

The US uranium group Energy Fuels will buy an Australian miner for $300 million, the latest deal involving the two countries since Beijing briefly placed export controls on refined rare earths last year; Washington and Canberra have also agreed to each invest $1 billion in mining projects to bolster supply chains.

The Democratic Republic of Congo, meanwhile, offered the US access to an array of state-owned mining projects, producing cobalt, copper, gold, lithium, and manganese in exchange for development investment and security guarantees, Reuters reported. The move would reduce US reliance on Chinese-controlled mineral processing.

