US looks to Australia, DR Congo for minerals amid China restrictions

The US is looking to Australia and Africa for minerals in an attempt to sidestep Chinese restrictions.

The US uranium group Energy Fuels will buy an Australian miner for $300 million, the latest deal involving the two countries since Beijing briefly placed export controls on refined rare earths last year; Washington and Canberra have also agreed to each invest $1 billion in mining projects to bolster supply chains.

The Democratic Republic of Congo, meanwhile, offered the US access to an array of state-owned mining projects, producing cobalt, copper, gold, lithium, and manganese in exchange for development investment and security guarantees, Reuters reported. The move would reduce US reliance on Chinese-controlled mineral processing.