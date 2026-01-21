Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza faces scrutiny

President Donald Trump’s new “Board of Peace” faces questions as he descends on Davos, where he plans to lead a signing ceremony formalizing it.

Topping the list of concerns from allies is the proposal for nations to pay $1 billion for a permanent board spot. While it’s unclear whether any country has agreed to pay that amount, a US official told Semafor that it isn’t a requirement for a three-year membership.

More than 10 countries have reportedly signed on to the board, including the UAE, Belarus, and on Tuesday night, Israel.

Still, there are questions about the board’s specific purpose: Its charter describes a broad mandate for the organization, NBC News reported, and Trump even suggested it “might” replace the United Nations.

The US official, meanwhile, said the board’s mandate is to rebuild Gaza and that any money raised “will be used directly to accomplish those efforts.”

“These funds will be used to implement the BOP’s mandate, which could include reconstruction, humanitarian aid, or other expenses,” a White House official added, declining to name specific members of the board.