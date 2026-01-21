OpenAI lays out policy roadmap for US midterm elections

OpenAI urged US midterm candidates on both sides of the aisle to shed their binary accelerationist or doomer labels, in favor of a policy agenda that allows everyone to have “a fair chance.”

In a blog post Monday, chief global affairs officer Chris Lehane detailed proposals, based on questions he said he’s been getting from candidates, that included offering free access to basic AI tools, a national tracker for tech-driven productivity gains, promoting public-benefit corporate structures, and age verification for children.

It’s an unusually detailed, bold set of proposals that goes further than what many other AI companies have been willing to say publicly, and it’s notably different from Trump’s own AI Action Plan. While the two documents agree on the threat of China’s AI ambitions, Lehane more so emphasizes the need to show how AI can improve safety measures, clean energy, and other use cases that appeal to voters.