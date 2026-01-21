Events Email Briefings
Malawi hikes fuel prices for second time in four months

Jan 21, 2026, 9:19am EST
Cars queue at a fueling station.
Eldson Chagara/File Photo/Reuters

Malawi increased petrol and diesel prices by more than 40% to reduce pressure on foreign currency reserves in a move that looks set to deepen a cost-of-living crisis.

Authorities said the prices will change in line with the cost of fuel imports, replacing an “unsustainable” fixed pricing system.

The hike — the second in four months — is likely to increase the cost of key services and goods, such as transport and food. Malawians have in recent years grappled with annual inflation that has hovered at around 30%.

President Peter Mutharika, who returned to power in October after vowing to revive the country’s ailing economy, is trying to improve the government’s finances as the country negotiates a new IMF support package.

Lilongwe agreed a $175 million loan from the lender in 2023 to restore economic stability after the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated repayment pressures. But the loan deal was suspended last year.

