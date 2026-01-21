Larger African companies lag in efforts to boost female leadership: Report

Africa’s private capital industry outperforms global peers in gender representation, but larger companies are lagging in efforts to boost female leadership, a new report argued.

At firms where most of the partners are women, 48% of the companies they invest in are led by women, compared to just 8% at male-dominated ones, according to The African Private Capital Association. And only 7% of companies backed by private capital in the continent are founded by women.

The research showed that smaller investment firms are typically more inclusive than larger ones, where women are significantly underrepresented in portfolio company leadership.

The report suggested that narrowing the gender gap in top roles could boost financial performance: On average, female-led companies saw a 32% increase in revenue from 2023 to 2024, while male-led teams saw 14% revenue growth during the same period.