Guatemala’s gang crackdown signals regional security shift

Guatemala became the third Latin American government to declare a state of emergency to combat gang violence, as the region retrenches around security.

Guatemala’s move, in response to riots that saw gangs take control of three prisons on Saturday, reflect a regional shift: Colombia’s leftist president, under US pressure, has threatened strikes against guerrillas involved in cocaine trafficking, and Mexico extradited 37 alleged cartel members to the US Tuesday; Guatemala, Honduras, and Costa Rica are planning megaprisons resembling El Salvador’s CECOT.

“Fighting the gangs meets the vibe of the moment,” the Latin America Risk Report wrote, as even left-wing governments accede to pressure from Washington and their own voters.

“Projecting toughness is a political winner,” an expert told The Associated Press.