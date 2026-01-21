Europe voices cautious relief on Trump’s Greenland climbdown

European officials voiced cautious relief after Donald Trump walked back his tariff threat and signaled a deal over Greenland.

“The day ends better than it began,” Denmark’s foreign minister said, but emphasized that giving up Greenland is “a red line.”

Following Trump’s promise not to invade the territory, “this is the second bombshell of the day that’s music to Europe’s ears,” a BBC correspondent wrote.

“Our work together with allies has had an effect,” Sweden’s top diplomat said.

Still, Trump’s attacks on Europe, which imperiled the transatlantic alliance, may have lasting effects, Politico wrote.

His apparent climbdown, just hours after he lambasted the continent in his Davos speech, capped two weeks of diplomatic whiplash.