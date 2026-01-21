Exclusive / DNC Chair Ken Martin seeks help from tech leaders

While President Donald Trump addresses the elites in Davos, the Democrats are, quite literally, paying a visit to Silicon Valley in search of tech support. Democratic National Committee chair Ken Martin plans to fly to the global tech center for a series of “salon-style” discussions with the industry and workshops aimed at making the Democratic Party’s technology better, a DNC official told Semafor.

The DNC’s get-out-the-vote operation was nearly crippled in the summer leading up to the 2024 presidential election when the massive voter database, run by a PE-backed company, almost collapsed, according to The New York Times. Democrats quickly intervened via pen-and-paper to keep the operation afloat.

Martin will be joined by DNC Chief Technology Officer Arthur Thompson in a bid to shore up the party’s tech infrastructure, which the DNC official said is a major priority for the party. “We have to up our game,” in terms of voter info and campaign technology, Martin said when he was elected last February.