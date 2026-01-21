Events Email Briefings
Beijing looks to court western leaders as US influence wanes

Jan 21, 2026, 7:08am EST
Carney and Xi Jinping.
Sean Kilpatrick/Pool via Reuters

The UK and China want to revive a “golden era” of business dialogue when their leaders meet in Beijing next week, part of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s push to court longtime US allies frustrated by Washington.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit follows a trip by Canada’s leader to Beijing to sign several new trade agreements. Germany’s chancellor is also set to visit next month.

All three nations have faced tariff threats from Washington, and worry about the Trump administration’s threats towards NATO. Yet, warming to Beijing is a tricky alternative: “Frustrations with one American president need not give way to the agenda of dictators,” The Washington Post’s editorial board wrote.

A chart showing the share of goods exports to the US and China for Canada, Germany, and the UK.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
