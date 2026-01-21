Events Email Briefings
Anthropic: China chip sales like ‘selling nuclear weapons to N.Korea’

Jan 21, 2026, 7:08am EST
Anthropic CEO.
Yves Herman/Reuters

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei equated Washington’s decision to allow Nvidia to manufacture AI chips for China with “selling nuclear weapons to North Korea.”

Speaking at the World Economic Forum, the head of the AI giant told Bloomberg that the US is “many years ahead of China” in chipmaking ability, but that the move by Nvidia — a major Anthropic investor — and the Trump administration was “crazy,” and had “incredible national security implications.”

There are two summits underway in Davos, Semafor’s Reed Albergotti reported: One geopolitics-focused, centered on “Greenland, Venezuela, and the rewriting of the world order,” and the other a high-end tech conference of dealmaking and selling. Amodei’s comments are a reminder that the two sides remain strongly linked.

A chart showing the compute power of several US and Chinese chips.
Tom Chivers
