Trump orders US exit from Paris climate agreement and WHO

US President Donald Trump signed a bevy of executive orders, declaring two national emergencies, and insisting his term would reverse a nationwide decline.

Trump rescinded dozens of his predecessor’s policies on issues ranging from electric vehicles to gender identification, signed orders withdrawing the US from the Paris climate agreement, which was widely expected, and the World Health Organization (WHO), which was not, and pardoned almost all of those involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol.

AD

His flurry of actions was notable, however, for what was not included: Trump said little about tax cuts, and though he created an “External Revenue Service” and spoke of raising tariffs on Canada and Mexico, did not actually levy any immediately.