Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

New Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets Quad members

Mathias Hammer
Mathias Hammer
Jan 21, 2025, 10:02am EST
politics
Marco Rubio speaks after he is sworn in as Secretary of State by U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2025.
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

New US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is spending his first full day on the job meeting his counterparts in the Quad alliance — made up of the US, India, Japan, and Australia. Rubio was unanimously confirmed by the Senate on Monday hours after President Donald Trump was sworn into the role, becoming Trump’s first official cabinet member.

The meeting, held at the State Department, underscored the expectation that countering China will be Rubio’s top priority: The Quad group has long focused on Beijing’s military and economic activities, and is seen as a critical counterweight to China in the Indo-Pacific.

Australia may be looking for some additional assurance from Washington over AUKUS, a defense deal that is aimed at allowing Australia to purchase nuclear-powered submarines and other advanced weapons from the US. Some experts believe the deal could face challenges under President Donald Trump.

AD
AD