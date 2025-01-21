Israeli military chief resigns over Oct. 7 Hamas attack

Israel’s military chief of staff resigned Tuesday, citing the failure to protect the country from the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack on southern Israel.

Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, who plans to formally leave his post in March, said he had made the decision a long time ago, but that the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreed last week meant now was the right time to leave. Halevi led Israel’s forces in Gaza throughout the 15-month war.

“My responsibility for the terrible failure accompanies me every day, every hour and will for the rest of my life,” Halevi wrote in his resignation letter, referring to the Oct. 7 attack.

The apparent security failures surrounding the 2023 attack sparked fierce criticism of the Israeli military leadership. The head of the Israeli Defense Force’s Southern Command also announced his resignation on Monday.

After Halevi’s announcement, the country’s opposition leader called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government to follow the military chief’s lead and step down.