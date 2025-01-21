Gulf of America: The messy geopolitics of renaming things

US President Donald Trump’s executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America is already taking shape, with the Republican governors of Alabama and Mississippi referring to the waterbody by its proposed name. Meanwhile, some other Republican lawmakers are dismayed by Trump’s order to change the name of North America’s highest mountain, Denali, back to Mount McKinley, Politico reported.

The renaming of landmarks has long been deeply intertwined with geopolitics, and Trump’s proposals have already inspired politicians abroad.

A Russian politician said the Black Sea should be called the Russian Sea, citing how ancient Russian chronicles referred to it. “The idea of ​​rethinking geographical names is gaining popularity in global practice,” he told a local outlet, “reflecting the desire of countries to emphasize their historical and cultural identity.”