Ron DeSantis drops out of GOP presidential primary

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the U.S. Republican presidential primary on Sunday and endorsed former President Donald Trump two days before GOP voters in New Hampshire go to the polls.

“Nobody worked harder, and we left it all out on the field,” DeSantis said in a video announcing his exit from the race. He said he didn’t “have a clear path to victory.”

The Florida governor’s second-place finish in the Iowa caucuses did little for him in New Hampshire, where tracking polls showed him stuck in the single digits. “He’s closer to zero than he is to me,” former South Caronina governor Nikki Haley told reporters at a Thursday campaign stop.

The final DeSantis stops in New Hampshire were in small venues, where political tourists and college students often got prime seats. Before a Friday night rally in Nashua, the perennial candidate Vermin Supreme climbed on a stage set up for DeSantis, leading a half-amused cheers from the crowd for “free ponies” and “zombie power.”

“I’m the ghost of Bootgates past!” said the candidate, who campaigns with an upside-down boot on his head. DeSantis told audiences that he would out-work both Haley and Trump, taking dozens of questions and pointing out that neither rival was being so open with New Hampshire voters.

“Trump’s running for his issues, Haley’s running for her issues — I’m running for your issues and your family’s issues,” DeSantis said, a line he’d developed in Iowa after Haley was endorsed by Americans for Prosperity and her super PAC got a check from Democratic donor Reid Hoffman.