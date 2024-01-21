How investing in Africa’s live music scene could boost jobs

An international advocacy organization that uses live music to champion its causes is building a pan-African ticketing platform as part of a wider push to support an international touring circuit on the continent.

Global Citizen, whose Move Afrika show took place in Rwanda’s capital Kigali last month headlined by hip-hop star Kendrik Lamar, is working on a broader plan to ensure the live music business creates long-term jobs and boosts local economies, according to Liz Agbor-Tabi, it’s vice president of global policy.

“We’re doing a lot of work to upskill the talent on the ground,” said Agbor-Tabi. Global Citizen, which is headquartered in New York, has been bringing in experts and pairing them with local technical partners to develop local expertise. It has signed ongoing five-year terms with its partners to build local capacity. “We’re showing to the world and investors that there is talent on the continent,” said Agbor-Tani.

It comes as the organization announced it is bringing the Move Afrika tour back to Accra, Ghana, this year in partnership with Lamar’s company pgLANG as curator. The plan was announced this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, with Ghana’s President Nana Akufo Addo and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda in attendance.