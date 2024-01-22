Gallup survey finds Democrats are losing faith in journalists

Democrats are losing faith in journalists, a new survey from Gallup found. As of last year, just 34% of Democrats reported viewing journalists’ as having “high” or “very high” honesty and ethical standards; that number has been on a steady decline since its peak of 54% in 2018.

Overall, faith in journalists in the U.S. is at an all-time low, with fewer than one in five Americans now viewing journalists’ as having “high” or “very high” honesty and ethical standards.

To be sure, Republicans’ faith in reporters has moved in the opposite direction — edging up to 8% last year from from 5% in 2020 — but is still down from its peak of 19% in 2015. Independents’ faith also waned from their 2018 peak of 31% to just 17% in 2023.