US data center load set to double by 2028, report finds

Jan 20, 2026, 11:03am EST
Microsoft Wisconsin data center.
Audrey Richardson/File Photo/Reuters

The total US data center load is set to hit roughly 150 GW by 2028, up from 80 GW in 2025 — a jump that won’t spread evenly across the country, a new report found.

As grid capacity tightens, developers are chasing power availability and infrastructure, turning states like Texas into leading data center markets. By 2028, Texas alone is projected to exceed 40 GW of capacity, nearly 30% of the US total, according to the report from Bloom Energy.

Meanwhile, states such as California and Iowa stand to lose ground because of tighter power supplies, permitting complexity, and longer interconnection timelines. The data centers themselves are also getting bigger, with many projected to surpass 1GW, roughly 20% of New York City’s entire electricity load.

This boom is forcing a reckoning in the power sector: Data centers demand electricity at an astonishing speed and scale, but the grid infrastructure needed to power them moves at a pace measured in years, sometimes pushing developers to turn to onsite-powered campuses instead.

Natasha Bracken
