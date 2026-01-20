UK ‘Pink Ladies’ signal rising anti-immigrant sentiment among women

A group of pink-clad women is campaigning against sexual violence by immigrants in southeastern England, a sign of how UK opposition to migration has become an increasingly female-led movement.

The “Pink Ladies,” formed after riots over sexual assaults by an asylum seeker, are seeking to shift the debate onto women’s safety. Data on asylum seekers’ crime is lacking, although sexual crime in the Pink Ladies’ heartland increased 35% in a year.

Women generally vote more progressively than men, but that may be changing: The populist Reform UK party has a more female supporter base than the ruling Labour Party, and women are more likely than men to think immigrants have a negative effect on crime levels, The New Statesman noted.