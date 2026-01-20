Trump to hold Greenland talks in Davos as Europe’s alarm mounts

US President Donald Trump will host a Greenland meeting at Davos as tensions with Europe grow, but reiterated that seizure of the Danish territory is “imperative.”

European countries remain alarmed, and leaders will gather in Brussels this week to agree a response. Some, such as France, are willing to escalate, while others, including the UK, are arguing for restraint, rather than risking “damaging Europe’s relationship with the United States beyond repair,” The New York Times reported.

One US official told the Financial Times the Greenland move was “American chauvinism… We’re done apologising about that.” But a trade war could hurt Washington, too, The Wall Street Journal said. Europe is the US’ biggest trading partner, and tit-for-tat tariffs could slow American growth.