Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Trump to hold Greenland talks in Davos as Europe’s alarm mounts

Updated Jan 20, 2026, 7:54am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Danish troops in Greenland.
Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via Reuters

US President Donald Trump will host a Greenland meeting at Davos as tensions with Europe grow, but reiterated that seizure of the Danish territory is “imperative.”

European countries remain alarmed, and leaders will gather in Brussels this week to agree a response. Some, such as France, are willing to escalate, while others, including the UK, are arguing for restraint, rather than risking “damaging Europe’s relationship with the United States beyond repair,” The New York Times reported.

One US official told the Financial Times the Greenland move was “American chauvinism… We’re done apologising about that.” But a trade war could hurt Washington, too, The Wall Street Journal said. Europe is the US’ biggest trading partner, and tit-for-tat tariffs could slow American growth.

Tom Chivers
AD