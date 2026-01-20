Events Email Briefings
Semafor World Economy
Trump invites Xi, Putin to ‘Board of Peace’ to mediate Gaza

Jan 20, 2026, 6:35am EST
Trump speaking in front of Air Force One.
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

US President Donald Trump asked Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin to sit on his “Board of Peace,” set up to mediate Gaza.

Washington has invited dozens of world leaders to the board; each must pay more than $1 billion for a permanent spot. Trump, who will chair, will have veto power over all decisions.

Which leaders have responded positively is not yet known, but the White House is seemingly keen to use it as a geopolitical tool: French President Emmanuel Macron will reportedly decline, and Trump threatened in response to “put a 200% tariff on his wines and champagnes, and he’ll join.”

Tom Chivers
