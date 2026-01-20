Trump escalates tensions over Greenland, plans Davos meeting

Donald Trump is escalating his quest to acquire Greenland, just in time for him to rub elbows with many of the officials who oppose his efforts in Davos.

The US president sent a text to Norway’s prime minister in which he linked his Greenland objective to the fact that he was not awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

“I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant,” Trump wrote.

He also suggested Denmark’s links to Greenland are meritless, claiming there’s “no written documents,” though decades-old agreements show the US has long recognized Denmark’s claims to the territory.

Trump’s threat of tariffs on European countries that oppose him is the latest headache for the EU, which is weighing retaliatory tariffs and planning an emergency summit this week. Late Monday night, Trump said he’d had a “very good” call with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and will discuss Greenland with “various parties” in Davos.

“President Trump believes Greenland is a strategically important location that is critical from the standpoint of national security, and he is confident Greenlanders would be better served if protected by the United States from modern threats in the Arctic region,” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said when asked about Trump’s pressure campaign to control the Danish territory.