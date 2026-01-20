Events Email Briefings
The case for Europe standing up to Trump

Jan 20, 2026
Greenlanders protest
Marko Djurica/Reuters

Europe must swap flattery for firmness in responding to Donald Trump’s campaign over Greenland, several prominent European voices argued.

Even as some EU leaders sought to appease the US president following his tariff threats, the US president appeared to mock their diplomatic efforts by sharing their text messages.

He declared Tuesday there’s “no going back” on his Greenland quest — but Europe “must call Trump’s bluff or risk being bullied into irrelevance,” a veteran British editor argued.

A Financial Times columnist echoed it was “more dangerous to roll over… than to fight back.”

Despite the risks that forceful economic retaliation carries, “history tells us [that] polite appeasement can have far greater consequences,” Denmark’s former leader noted.

J.D. Capelouto
